Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff Sunday for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Flags at Minnesota state buildings will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty, a tribute that this year follows a season of wildfires in the Boundary Waters and a new state law expanding line-of-duty death benefits.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered U.S. and Minnesota flags lowered Friday for Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, which the state observes every year. Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags as well. The governor's proclamation extends the honor to firefighters disabled in the line of duty.

"Minnesota's firefighters answer the call with courage, skill, and an unwavering commitment to protecting their neighbors," Walz said.

Walz said firefighters showed that commitment this year "while working under dangerous conditions to protect the state and Minnesotans during wildfires and other major incidents."

The proclamation singles out the wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, including fires that affected communities in and around the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, where crews from Minnesota and across the country worked to protect lives, property and natural resources. By late July, the fires had spread across more than 72,000 acres, and officials extended a closure of the Boundary Waters until Oct. 1.

The proclamation also cites a law Walz signed this year that expands the state's line-of-duty death benefits to firefighters and peace officers who die from duty-related carcinogen exposure or infectious diseases.