Minnesota fire department donates truck to crew in Mexico

WILLMAR, Minn. — Small towns are known for their giving nature. But the generosity of the Kandiyohi Fire Department is being felt in another country.

"It's very good, tight group of firefighters. Very blessed to have what we have for equipment and stuff like that for a small department," said Chief Jamie Swanson, with the Kandiyohi Fire Department.

Getting a brand-new fire engine is one of the reasons Swanson feels so blessed. But then it became a matter of what to do with the old one.

The dilemma led Swanson to Warren and Jan Jorgenson. The two former firefighters from the area retired to El Centenario, a town in Mexico whose fire hall is a former funeral home.

"They basically rely on all donations down there so trying to raise money was hard for them," said Swanson.

At the Jorgensons' suggestion, Swanson and his crew happily agreed to give old Engine No. 2 to firefighters south of the border.

"The logistics part of getting it from Kandiyohi 3,000 miles south was a lot of work," said Swanson.

A major donation eventually came in to make it possible. And it wasn't just a fire truck that they sent to Mexico. They also donated technology that the crew down there had never had access to before.

That included new ladders and thermal cameras. And because water is hard to come by, they also sent two drop tanks that now serve as a water supply and a place to cool off.

"Funny story is the first time they took these drop tanks down they thought they were swimming pools," said Swanson.

Seeing the pictures of how much their donation meant, was as exciting as any fire call. Engine No. 2 put more miles on that trip to Mexico than it did during its entire time in Kandiyohi.

"It's so unreal how nice it is to help out another community that, you don't know anybody, but in a fire community everyone's your brother and sister and it's fantastic helping out your brothers and sisters," said Captain Brandon Huls of the Kandiyohi Fire Department.

"It's awesome, it's just, I guess when I retire as a firefighter this is one accomplishment that's always going to stay with me," said Swanson.

The fire truck went on its first call in Mexico, two days after it arrived in El Centenario. The Minneota Fire Department also donated a truck to El Centenario years ago.