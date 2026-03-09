Drought, rising costs have Minnesota farmers on edge ahead of planting season

Minnesota farmers are facing a number of challenges before spring planting begins.

"This drought covers a very, very large area," said Darin Johnson, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

Johnson, who farms just north of the Iowa border, says the southwestern part of the state — along with South Dakota and Nebraska — is way behind when it comes to soil moisture, with spring planting a month away.

"We have really had almost zero for snow cover since last November, early December," Johnson said. "It's a little bit concerning going into the spring because we can dry out so easily."

The dry conditions in some parts of the state are an environmental challenge, but Minnesota farmers are also at the mercy of rising input costs. In particular, the cost of diesel fuel has risen by nearly a dollar over the past week.

Matt Pfarr, an extension educator with the University of Minnesota, says when fuel prices go up, fertilizer and other costs often follow suit.

"So farmers are thinking right now, where can I make some cuts to my budget, try and grow this crop as efficiently, cheaply as possible?" Pfarr said.

And the cuts come at a time when tariffs and trade deals are in flux, especially when it comes to soybeans. Pfarr says all these challenges have contributed to some farmers leaving the business altogether.

He's hoping resiliency, and a few breaks, gets the Minnesota farm economy back to where it needs to be.

"I think everybody wants to help the Minnesota farmer through this time period make a plan, 'How do we get through this tough season ahead of us,'" Pfarr said

Minnesota agriculture leaders say 1,300 farms were lost last year due to rising bankruptcies.

There are a number of resources available to farmers, including the University of Minnesota Extension's mental health programs to help them navigate a challenging time.