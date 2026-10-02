Minnesota lost at least 31 people to domestic violence in 2025, report says

A new report from Violence Free Minnesota reveals the impact of domestic violence on communities across the state, with 31 known victims of intimate relationship homicide reported in 2025 alone.

The report says 27 people were killed by current or former partners; one woman was killed by a male acquaintance after rejecting him; and a child was killed by her father. Two other victims were killed as bystanders or while trying to intervene during a dispute.

Brittany Robb, executive director of Safe Haven shelter and resource center, said it's crucial to remember these Minnesotans are much more than victims.

"Each person we remember was so much more than the way their life ended," Robb said. "They were loved, they had dreams, strengths, relationships and a life that matters."

Violence Free Minnesota says so far in 2026, there have been 16 people killed in domestic- and intimate-partner violence in the state.

The group has also planned several awareness events through October. Click here for more information on those events.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.