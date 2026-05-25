Minnesota Department of Natural Resources using K-9 to help prevent spread of zebra mussels

Boats are back out across Minnesota, but along with people on the water comes a growing concern: zebra mussels.

The tiny species can latch onto boats and trailers, then spread quickly from lake to lake. Experts say they drive out native species, clog pipes, damage boats or even hurt swimmers.

Minnesota's Department says more than 370 of the state's lakes and rivers are already infested.

That's where K-9 Molly comes in. Molly is a member of the DNR's K-9 team and has been training since March to detect the scent of invasive species like zebra mussels.

Boat propeller covered in zebra mussels Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Saturday, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Matt Brodin said Molly alerted him to a pontoon before it launched on the St. Croix River, leading to the discovery of zebra mussels.

"Zebra Mussels are everywhere in Minnesota and our main focus this year is to slow it down. Prevention is hard to do, but if we can slow it down and talk to boaters so they are not spread to other lakes, that is our primary focus," Bordin said.

Even with trained detection dogs in the field, Brodin says everyone plays a vital role in slowing down the spread.

Officials say every time after leaving the water, boaters should clean, drain and dry to prevent the spread of zebra mussels.