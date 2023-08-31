Minnesota DNR offering free access to state's parks Saturday, Sept. 9

MINNEAPOLIS — With summer's end just around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is enticing Minnesotans to sample one of the state's many parks before autumn's arrival.

The Minnesota DNR says it will waive all vehicle permit fees for 75 state parks and recreational areas on Saturday, Sept. 9.

"September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons," Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division, said. "We hope Minnesotans who haven't been to a state park before or haven't visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family."

The DNR said that there are plenty of activities to choose from in early September, from swimming on one of the 33 state park beaches, to hiking at any one of the state's storied trails.

There are also trails for biking, along with picnic areas, all likely within a half-hour's trip from where most Minnesotans live, the DNR reports.

Free park days are a gesture the DNR offers four times a year. The next one after Sept. 9 will be on Friday, Nov. 24, or Black Friday.