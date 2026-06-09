New app from Minnesota DNR lets anglers, hunters purchase and store licenses digitally

For more than 25 years, Minnesota hunters and anglers have relied on the same licensing system, but starting Tuesday, they can buy and store licenses digitally through a new app.

"We know that Minnesotans wanted more flexibility and more convenience," Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen said.

That caught the attention of anglers Doug and Romy Dokter.

"I misplace mine all the time, and so it would, or I don't have my wallet with, or something like that. So, for me, it would be great," Romy Dokter said.

The Dokters are a host family for international students and try to give them the full Minnesota fishing experience every year.

"It was just a real challenge to get all licenses for them. If people are from upstate or anything like that, then it's difficult to get them all signed up, and it would be really easy online," Romy Dokter said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says licenses can still be printed on paper, but users can now keep them on their phones and even connect accounts with family members.

"It is going to be a game changer for many of us. The ability to have our accounts linked to those of our spouse, or our children, or even our friends in our hunting party," Kelly Straka, fish and wildlife director, said.

Anglers like the Dokters hope this will ensure spending less time getting a license and more time on the water.

"Probably save some trips to town or to the bait house and stuff like that for picking it out," Doug Dokter said.

The Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers can also verify licenses electronically in the field.

The electronic licensing system is just the beginning. Future updates will include boat and ATV registration, and safety certification records.