Minnesota DNR announces this year's "Free Park Days" at state parks and recreation areas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mark your calendars: Minnesota state park officials have announced several dates where you can access dddd parks and recreation areas for free.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed that these will be the four "Free Park Days":

Saturday, April 22

Saturday, June 10

Saturday, Sept. 9

Friday, Nov. 24

On these dates, the DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas.

"Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round, and there's plenty of fun to be had in the outdoors in every season," Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said. "We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life."

The DNR notes that the entrance fee waiver does not cover other activities like camping, rentals or tours.

