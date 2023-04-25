Department of Education report shows Minnesota's graduation rates climbing

MINNEAPOLIS -- State graduation rates are climbing, according to a new report from the Minnesota Department of Education.

The latest statewide numbers show improvements after a number of challenging years amidst the pandemic.

"Our students, educators and school communities persevered through the challenges of the past few years, and their unwavering commitment to excellence resulted in improved graduation rates," MDE Commissioner Willie Jett said. "We celebrate this significant milestone and also recognize that there is still much to be done."

Per the report, 83.6% of Minnesota's class of 2022 is graduating in four years. That's a slight increase from the year before.

READ MORE: 80-year-old working on GED proves it's never too late to accomplish your goals

Minnesota also moved closer to the pre-pandemic level of 83.7% in 2019 and the historic high of 83.8% set in 2020.

Black students and students representing two or more races made the biggest year-to-year gains, with a four-year graduation rate uptick of about 3% from 2021 to 2022.

That's followed by American Indian students with a 2.5% gain.

The report concerns students who were in 10th grade when the pandemic started. Their 11th grade year was their most heavily

impacted year as schools switched to new ways of learning, in some cases distance learning, to keep kids safe.

Students receiving special education services also made gains this year, with four-year graduation rates now higher than pre-pandemic levels.