Minnesota TikTok creator adapting to vision loss while staying active

Imagine watching the world you've always known start to fade away.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 7 million people in the United States have vision impairment. That includes 1 million with blindness.

That's what is happening to Sabrina, from Minnesota, after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease two decades ago. She says steroids led to a devastating side effect, glaucoma.

Her vision has gradually been deteriorating since she was 6 years old.

"I haven't come to terms with it," Sabrina said. "Every time I lose more vision, it's another adaptation phase I have to go through, another grieving process."

At 27, she's learning to live differently and independently. She attended a blind school where she learned how to move through a world that moves differently from her.

"Walking with a cane and learning how to use it is one of the most important things I've had to do," Sabrina said. "It's given me independence and shaped the way I do everything."

She's a content creator on TikTok, using her platform to create community, inspire and educate.

Through her videos, Sabrina shares glimpses of her daily life, the apps she uses to edit her videos and moments of creativity. With her camera and accessibility tools, she's the creator of beauty.

"Just because someone has a disability, it doesn't make them any less of a human," she said.

For Sabrina, blindness isn't the end, just a different way to see.

"I'm very grateful for connecting with people who are also like me. That's all I want to continue to do with my platform — spread awareness and create more community."

Sabrina is also studying to go to law school to become an advocate for marginalized communities.