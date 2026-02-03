Party caucuses held across Minnesota to kick off 2026 election cycle

Tuesday night was the first step toward a November election that could have major consequences for Minnesota.

The GOP and DFL both held party caucuses and conducted straw polls for candidates for governor.

The big question going into the night was who was going to win the GOP straw poll with13 candidates running.

WIth 52% of the vote in, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth is in first with 31%, followed by close second businessman Kendall Qualls at 27%. MyPillow's Mike Lindell is third at 16%.

Both GOP and DFL caucuses moved quickly. Even with Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to win the DFL governor straw poll in a landslide, Democrats packed the caucus site at Washburn High School.

At Minnetonka High School, Republicans were unhappy with the state of the state.

"I have never liked politics. I have never been involved in politics, but I despise the way our state has become," Joy Fruen said.

"I do business all over the country and the whole nation asks me on a daily basis, 'What in the world is going on in your city and state?'" Barry Carlson said.

The GOP chair voiced optimism that 2026 will be the end of a 20-year drought on winning a statewide office.

"Well, we always stay optimistic, don't we? We've got some really good, legitimate issues to campaign on and we are going to continue to pound the drum on that," Alex Plechash said.

The party caucuses are just the start of the selection process. Both parties will have their nominating conventions at the end of May and that's not the end; candidates can decide to move on to a party primary in August