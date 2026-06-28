Man with severe machete injury rescued from Minnesota's Boundary Waters

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team rescued a man from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness late Friday night after he suffered a "severe leg injury" while wielding a machete.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says first responders from the Ely area were alerted to the injured man around 8:20 p.m. on the Angleworm Hiking Trail

The air rescue team, also called MART, was called to the area and "was able to hoist the victim to safety and transport him to an awaiting ambulance at the Ely airport," the sheriff's office said. The victim's injuries aren't considered life threatening.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Angleworm Hiking Trail is a 12-mile "primitive trail" mostly located within the BWCA.

"There is no cellphone coverage, and due to the nature of the trail, there is no easy way to get assistance in, nor any easy way to get people out in emergencies," the forest service notes.

MART, which is under the Minnesota State Patrol's umbrella, made its first-ever nighttime rescue in late May in the BWCA with the help of its new Trooper 7 helicopter.

The multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art chopper made its debut last year thanks to funding from the Minnesota Legislature.