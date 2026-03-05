Minnesota lawmakers revive effort to require insurance coverage for fertility treatments

A bill that would require insurance coverage for fertility treatments advanced out of a Minnesota Senate committee on Thursday, a victory for families who have been pushing the legislation for years and hope this session that it finally clears the finish line.

One in six struggle to get pregnant or stay pregnant, according to analysis by infertility associations, and many cannot afford treatments due to high out-of-pocket costs. The proposal, which has bipartisan backing, would require coverage after a medical diagnosis of infertility and cap cost-sharing so it doesn't exceed limits set for maternity coverage.

"Without requiring insurance coverage, the ability to build a family depends on the ability to pay, and I witness this inequity every single day of my work," said Dr. Zaraq Khan, chair of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Mayo Clinic.

Miraya Gram, an advocate with the Minnesota Building Families Association, shared with the Senate commerce panel her story about her long road to parenthood: seven miscarriages, two rounds of IVF, and the financial toll it took on her family, having to pay for treatments without insurance.

"We still have two embryos left, but without insurance coverage, we can't afford to add to our family every day I live knowing the family I dream of could be mine if only I had insurance coverage," Gram told the panel.

Nearly two dozen states require private insurance plans to cover infertility services and 15 mandate it for public health programs, too, according to KFF, a nonprofit that analyzes health care policies. Minnesota's proposed law would require both to cover treatments, with an exemption for organizations that have religious exemptions.

Two Republicans, Sens. Zack Duckworth and Julia Coleman, join DFL Sen. Erin Maye Quade as coauthors of the bill and there is bipartisan support for a similar bill in the Minnesota House.

GOP Sen. Jordan Rasmusson on Thursday raised concern about the scope of what would be considered treatment. Other groups, including the Minnesota Catholic Conference, expressed similar unease.

"I worry, Mr. Chair, that this bill is too broad, and it's not just focused on infertility as a disease and treatment of it, but it could cover commercial surrogacy as well," Rasmusson said.

May Quade said the bill does not cover surrogacy, but would include the medical appointments and other treatments related to someone's infertility diagnosis before a family would choose that option.

She told WCCO that a fiscal note from legislative staff estimates the bill would cost the state budget $1.7 million in the first year, which is far lower than previous estimates. Studies of other states with similar insurance requirements show the change would raise premiums by 1% or less.

After several years of trying but failing to pass the bill out of the Legislature, she is hopeful this session, lawmakers can get it done.

"This is such a pro-family, bipartisan bill. We have to do it. And we can be bottom of the pack on this. If we're going to be the best state to raise a family, we have to be the best state to start a family," she said in an interview.