Minnesota beats St. Louis 3-1 to help set a club record for the most road goals in a season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored in the first half, Kelvin Yeboah added another after halftime and Minnesota beat St. Louis 3-1 on Saturday night.

Minnesota (11-11-6) set a club record for the most road goals (25) in a season, while also tying for the most road wins (six) and points (20) in club history.

St. Louis (5-11-13) has conceded 56 goals this season — already 11 more than last season with five games to play.

Hlongwane tied it at 1-all in the 24th minute. He deflected a pass, then picked up the rebound of Kelvin Yeboah's shot and bounced it over goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead on an own goal in the 52nd. Yeboah beat his defender along the left sideline to get to the corner of the 6-yard box for a cross in front of the goal that defender Jayden Reid knocked into the goal.

Yeboah calmly rolled in a penalty kick in the 62nd after a handball was called.

