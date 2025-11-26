Minnesota Attorney General joins in lawsuit against the USDA over SNAP benefits guidance

Attorney General Keith Ellison is joining 20 other states, plus Washington, D.C., in suing the USDA over guidance regarding SNAP benefits.

"Here we are on the eve of this important American holiday," said Ellison during a press conference on Wednesday. "We're fighting to keep food on the table of people who are in our country lawfully and who are entitled to these benefits."

Ellison claims guidance issued by the USDA on Oct. 31 wrongfully denies food assistance to some legal immigrants, including permanent residents admitted as refugees or given asylum.

The USDA issued that guidance in light of changes made to SNAP eligibility by the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'. That new law limits eligibility for some non-citizens.

Though the lawsuit filed claims USDA guidance "goes beyond the Act, arbitrarily excluding from SNAP many lawful permanent residents who remain eligible."

"President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government—which includes ensuring that illegal aliens are not receiving benefits intended for American citizens," said Anna Kelly, a White House Deputy Press Secretary in an email. "Democrats continue to fight for illegals, but the President will always fight to strengthen important programs for American families who rely on them."

Ellison claims this guidance could expose states to costly penalties for not complying. He also asserts the government did not give states the allotted 120 days to put this guidance into practice. The lawsuit asks for a stay and to block the rules from taking effect.

"The law is clear is refugees and other lawful legal immigrants become eligible for SNAP once they obtain their green card and meet other program requirements. If Trump doesn't like the law. he's welcome to try and change it through the normal, usual legal means," Ellison said.

WCCO News reached out to the USDA and a spokesperson said the agency will not comment on pending litigation.