Minnesota artist gets exhibit in Eden Praire at age 93

A reminder that it's never too late to pursue your passion.

At age 86, Bertha Lunzer rediscovered her love of art after stepping away from it years ago.

Her family says she grew up on a farm in Hazelton, North Dakota at a time when children had to be creative in things they did for fun.

"In school she did art classes and that's where she realized she liked to draw and used pastels and did different artwork there," said Anna Lunzer, Bertha's granddaughter. "Then when she finished school, she moved to Minneapolis for nursing school and she just kind of stopped doing any art because it wasn't part of her school."

At the age of 93, a special exhibit in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is being held to showcase her paintings.

"My grandma joined the art classes and realized she really enjoyed it and had the talent for it. We'd go over and visit her, and she'd show us the latest art from her class," said Anna.

Bertha Lunzer's art exhibit will be on display at The Waters of Eden Prairie. It runs through May 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.