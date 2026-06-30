How much do Minnesotans rely on air conditioning amid summer heat waves?

There's no doubt you're air conditioning unit is working overtime this week as oppressive heat blankets Minnesota.

The cooling technology is a life saver time of year when dangerous heat arrives.

The federal Energy Information Administration (EIA) surveyed thousands of U.S. households to better understand energy consumption.

Its most recent data from 2020-2021 shows 88% of them have an air conditioning unit. For Minnesota households, that number rises to 94%.

That's higher than states known for intense heat like Nevada (92%) and New Mexico (85%). Iowa and Delaware share the top spot for households with AC at 97%.

Most Europeans, roughly 80%, don't have air conditioning. It comes as the continent is weathering record high temperatures. The World Health Organization says the heat wave has led to 1,300 deaths in Europe since June 21. But experts say higher energy costs in Europe and a desire to slow global warming fuel the air conditioning-free lifestyle.

Now that we know nearly everyone is running air conditioning in Minnesota, how much are they spending on it?

The average depends on where you look. The EIA survey says air conditioning costs Minnesotans $137 a year, which ranks 10th lowest in the country.

That number probably sounds low to some people after looking at their monthly bill. When it comes to central air conditioning systems, HVAC company Furnace Direct estimates it costs Minnesotans $80-200 per month in the summer depending on the size of your house.

Federal data shows 92% of households in Wisconsin have air conditioning. Alaska has the lowest number in the country at just 7%.

Xcel Energy on Tuesday held an Energy Action Day, asking customers to unplug electronics due to high demand.