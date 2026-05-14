Minneota student compete in 'Unstoppable Games' with help from classmates

Kids have a way of supporting each other no matter what the occasion. And students in the town of Minneota, Minnesota, are no exception.

John Lauritsen shows us how 4th graders there helped a classmate with special needs get ready for a very important day.

The trophy case at Minneota Public School is impressive. State titles from floor to ceiling. But on this day, the school's star athlete is 4th grader Reese Bottelberghe.

"She kind of had a long road. She was born really early. She was really tiny when she was a baby," said Sam Bottelberghe, Reese's mom.

But like so many kids in this western Minnesota town, Reese developed a love for sports at a young age. This year, she was invited to take part in the Unstoppable Games in Marshall, a day-long event for students with disabilities. And her classmates stepped up to help her get ready.

"She's really funny and fun, and she likes kickball," said Kendall Maertens, friend and classmate.

"I helped her do basketball. I helped her work on her running," said Kenleigh Kloos, friend and classmate.

But they didn't stop there. When the big event finally arrived, Reese's entire 4th-grade class showed up to cheer her on. Bypassing a field trip to Valleyfair to surprise and support their friend.

"That was pretty cool. A couple of the boys in her class told me a few weeks before that that we're coming. We don't know how yet, but we are coming to watch her. I was surprised when they all showed up," said Josh Bottelberghe, Reese's dad.

And they stuck by her side, through every event.

The training and support paid off. Reese won a long jump competition. On Thursday morning, she received her award in front of the school. Once again, her classmates were there.

"I was really proud of her. She did a great job," said Maertens.

"It was exciting and really fun," said Kellen Noyes, friend and classmate.

"To see her improve and the things she's doing now, it's just heart-warming. It's so exciting," said Emily Hennen, a teacher that has worked with Reese since preschool. "She's an amazing little girl."

Parents Sam and Josh say they couldn't ask for anything more. They're not just proud of Reese, they're proud of her classmates too. In this school, you don't have to be a state champion to inspire others.

"She would come home from school and say so and so did this today and that was really kind of them. They include her and make her feel welcome no matter what," said Sam.

Reese was one of 100 students, and three from Minneota, who took part in the Unstoppable Games this year. The event is held at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.