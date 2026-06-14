Minneapolis woman charged in 2-year-old grandson's overdose death

A Minneapolis woman has been charged in connection with her 2-year-old grandson's overdose death, according to court documents filed late last week.

The 42-year-old woman is facing one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Charges say Minneapolis police were called to a "known residence" on March 18 on a report of a child not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers found the 2-year-old boy, who was being assisted by paramedics. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. An autopsy revealed his cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity.

Inside the residence, officers found drug paraphernalia, including a pipe with suspected drug residue, in the bedroom and bathroom, charges say. Officers let another child in the home use the bathroom while they were there, and afterward noticed the drug evidence had been moved. The child allegedly admitted to moving the evidence so the defendant wouldn't get in trouble.

The boy's grandfather reported he last saw the boy alive around 11 p.m. the night before. He told police he heard the boy's grandmother say the boy was not breathing around 9 a.m., according to the complaint. He then went into the room and felt that the boy was cold.

The grandfather said the drug paraphernalia was normally up on the "thing," but that it had been left in the bedroom, charges say. He also stated that he was not aware of drugs left on a chair next to the bed.

The state has requested a warrant for the woman's arrest.