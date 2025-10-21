Minneapolis teachers could strike if contract talks with district stall

Teachers in one of Minnesota's largest school districts say they're ready to take a strike vote this week without a new contract.

Minneapolis Federation of Educators leaders will be back at the bargaining table on Tuesday. Teachers say the mediation session is the last chance to come to an agreement before a strike vote.

The union says talks with the Minneapolis school district have stalled. Among the sticking points: pay and class sizes. The Minneapolis Federation of Educators says they're also fighting for the expansion of special education and English language learners resources.

Voting could start as soon as Thursday.

In a statement, Minneapolis Public Schools said in part, "While the district's budget is tighter than ever due to the historic underfunding of public education and expenses outpacing our revenue, we hope to reach an agreement that is fair, student-centered, and ensures the district can thrive even if there are state and federal funding cuts."

Last year, Minneapolis teachers averted a strike after working 300 days without a contract. In 2022, teachers did strike, leaving students out of the classroom for three weeks and delaying the start to summer vacation.