Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis teachers call school district's proposed budget cuts "emotional blackmail"

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis teachers to sound off on district's proposed budget cuts
Minneapolis teachers to sound off on district's proposed budget cuts 01:08

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis teachers will be sounding off Thursday on the district's proposed budget cuts, calling it "emotional blackmail" that targets some of the district's most vulnerable students. 

This is all coming as the district and its teachers are in mediation for a new contract deal. 

Minneapolis Public Schools says it's dealing with what it calls a "historic" budget shortfall of at least $110 million. But teachers aren't buying it.   

6p-pkg-mps-hack-folo-wcco31uv.jpg
CBS

RELATED: New Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent: "I want to be part of the change"

To make up for the lack of money, the district says cuts may need to be made to fifth-grade music classes, assistant principal positions, specialists for literacy and math and less funding for other programs. 

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is blaming the budget shortfalls on the district's reckless spending. The union says the administration needs to reprioritize its spending because better pay and benefits for teachers means higher quality education for students. 

Teachers in the district have worked without a contract for eight months. They will speak more at a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 6:45 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.