New Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent: "I want to be part of the change"

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools has a new superintendent, and she is determined to make a change.

Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams met with the media for the first time Friday, following her first week on the job.

"It's nice to be back to Minneapolis public schools," said Sayles-Adams, who got her start as a teacher working for the district in 1996.

After rising to principal status at City Alternative High School, Sayles-Adams left Minneapolis Public Schools for an out-of-state job in 2004.

She later returned and was eventually appointed assistant superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools. She most recently served as superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools, a position she held until just a month ago.

"The buzz that I'm hearing from people, they feel hopeful, they feel excited. I feel the same way," Sayles-Adams said.

Sayles-Adams says she's committing the next 100 days to meet with students, families and district stakeholders. After that, she says she'll begin to implement a plan moving forward.

On Friday, Sayles-Adams acknowledged hurdles the district was facing, including dwindling enrollment, mounting debt and a looming contract conflict with teachers, who have been working without a labor deal since June.

"We've been through a lot," she said. "We're dealing with a lot. I know that everyone is trying to ensure we're moving the right way."