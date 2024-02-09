Watch CBS News
Education

New Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent: "I want to be part of the change"

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

New Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent shares her vision
New Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent shares her vision 01:44

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools has a new superintendent, and she is determined to make a change.

Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams met with the media for the first time Friday, following her first week on the job.

"It's nice to be back to Minneapolis public schools," said Sayles-Adams, who got her start as a teacher working for the district in 1996.

After rising to principal status at City Alternative High School, Sayles-Adams left Minneapolis Public Schools for an out-of-state job in 2004.

She later returned and was eventually appointed assistant superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools. She most recently served as superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools, a position she held until just a month ago.

"The buzz that I'm hearing from people, they feel hopeful, they feel excited. I feel the same way," Sayles-Adams said.

Sayles-Adams says she's committing the next 100 days to meet with students, families and district stakeholders. After that, she says she'll begin to implement a plan moving forward.

On Friday, Sayles-Adams acknowledged hurdles the district was facing, including dwindling enrollment, mounting debt and a looming contract conflict with teachers, who have been working without a labor deal since June.

"We've been through a lot," she said. "We're dealing with a lot. I know that everyone is trying to ensure we're moving the right way."

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:33 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.