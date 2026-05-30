Friends, family and community gather to honor Officer Jamal Mitchell with street dedication

A Minneapolis street will forever serve to honor the police officer who lost his life on it. A portion of Blaisdell Avenue is now called "Officer Jamal Mitchell Way."

Two years ago, Officer Mitchell was shot and killed while responding to an active shooter. The man who murdered him was the person Officer Mitchell was trying to help.

Mitchell's friends, family, and community gathered on Saturday to make sure his name is remembered.

"He is emblematic of everything that Minneapolis is about," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "This is someone who lived his life in service to those he loved — a hero, who gave his life to protect others without a second thought."

"May every person who passes this sign take a moment to reflect on the example Jamal Mitchell set for all of us," said Katie Blackwell, Interim Chief of Minneapolis Police. "Jamal, we will never forget you."

"Man, do we miss him," said friend and neighbor Chris Dunker. "Our backyard barbecues, our game nights, even just conversations, Jamal, with you in your front yard as you were playing with your kids."

"Jamal, my friend, we miss you daily. We admire your bravery, we honor your legacy, we will never forget your sacrifice to this community," said Dunker. "Rest easy, brother."

Mitchell was awarded the Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart after his death in 2024. His former commander says Mitchell's name on the street sign reminds us we are the fabric of each other.