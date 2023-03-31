Minneapolis, state officials to announce update on possible MPD consent decree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis officials are set to announce an update in the ongoing efforts on a potential consent decree that could alter the city's policing practices following the murder of George Floyd.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will involve Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, and other leaders from the city as well as the city's police department. That announcement will be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota.

The Minneapolis City Council reportedly held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the human rights department.

City and state officials had been negotiating the agreement, in fits and starts, since the state agency issued a scathing report last year that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade. The city and state then agreed to negotiate a court-enforceable agreement -- more commonly known as a consent decree -- moving to address the long list of problems identified in the report.

Frey, in a letter to the council, said he was calling the gathering for the purpose of "receiving a briefing" on the state's lawsuit. A spokesman for Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero declined to provide details to the Associated Press and Gov. Tim Walz declined to say much when asked at a news conference held on a different topic.

"This is the Minnesota Department of Human Rights," Walz said. "I'm not going to speak on this. These are classified agreements that they're working on together, and again, the goal there is just to make sure that our communities are safer and they're working together, and I know a lot of work's been into that."

The city is also awaiting the results of a similarly sweeping federal investigation into whether the police department has engaged in a "pattern or practice" of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. The Justice Department launched its probe a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd.

The federal investigation is expected to lead to a separate court-enforceable consent decree. The city and state would then modify their agreement to resolve any conflicting provisions.