MSP Airport's Terminal 1 to feature massive suspended sculpture by Kipp Kobayashi

MINNEAPOLIS — The design for the crowning piece of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's recent expansion project has been unveiled.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), MSP Airport's operator, says artist Kipp Kobayashi's sculpture "The Dreams We Carry" will be suspended above Terminal 1's Concourse G Rotunda.

The 45-foot-wide artwork is composed of transparent luggage items formed from wire mesh, each containing special objects.

Kobayashi, based in Los Angeles, spent a year meeting with hundreds of Twin Citians and MSP travelers, who helped inspire the design of "Dreams."

"Our cherished possessions reveal profound aspects of our identity, symbols of experiences, relationships, and significant moments in our lives," Kobayashi said. "They serve as reminders of the places we've explored, the people we've encountered, and the indelible memories we hold dear."

Kobayashi will spend 2024 creating the sculpture, which is expected to be installed in early 2025. It will join about 80 other artworks in the airport curated by the Arts@MSP program, a joint effort of MAC and the Airport Foundation MSP.

MAC says Kobayashi's commission for the sculpture is "budgeted not to exceed $600,000."

Besides "Dreams," MSP's concourse expansion project also added 50,000 square feet of public space to the Concourse G Rotunda, plus more retailers, restaurants and the Delta Sky Club, which opened last year.

Kobayashi has also created pieces for Denver and St. Louis' international airports.

