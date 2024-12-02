Watch CBS News
Crime

Family used cellphone data to find Minneapolis shooting victim, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Cellphone data helps family find Minneapolis shooting victim
Cellphone data helps family find Minneapolis shooting victim 00:19

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of a woman shot to death in Minneapolis Sunday used cellphone data to track her, police said.

The family said they had not heard from the 25-year-old woman since Saturday night and used "cell phone location information" to find her, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

She was found dead on the 3300 block of 10th Avenue South around 12:30 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. 

"My heart aches for this family," said Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "The thought that a family member is murdered is unbearable. We ask anyone with information to immediately contact our investigators."  

The shooting is under investigation. The victim has not been publicly identified and police did not mention any arrests.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.