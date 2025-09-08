Man injured in shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis; no arrests

A man is in the hospital after he was shot while in a vehicle in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Clifton Avenue near Downtown Minneapolis' Loring Park around 4:04 p.m. Responding officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the man was inside a vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up next to his. Individuals in both vehicles "interacted" before shots were fired and the man was struck, police said, though it hasn't been disclosed how many people were involved.

The vehicle that pulled up to the man's vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Minneapolis police investigate a shooting on the 300 block of Clifton Avenue on Sept. 8, 2025. WCCO

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Note: The video in the player above is from before Minneapolis police shared information about the shooting.