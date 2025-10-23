Strike vote begins for Minneapolis educators after latest marathon mediation session fails

It's decision day on Thursday for Minneapolis educators as union members are set to vote on whether to authorize a strike after another round of failed contract talks.

Voting officially starts on Thursday and runs through Monday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators say its members are frustrated after months of negotiations without what they call serious proposals from the district.

They say a 15-hour mediation session Tuesday ended without progress, prompting Thursday's vote.

Union members tell WCCO they've made dozens of proposals since April, pushing for smaller class sizes, better pay and more support for students and staff.

If educators approve a strike, the union must give at least 10 days notice before walking out.

"We deserve better," said Minneapolis educator Brenda Johnson. "We deserve a competitive salary. We deserve that education support professionals should not have to work two and three jobs. We deserve smaller classroom sizes. And most of all, we want the district to settle that contract, or you'll see us on the line."

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Public Schools says it's committed to reaching an agreement quickly, but within its available resources.

In a new statement, the district says its already authorized additional funds, presenting proposals that include smaller class sizes, more paid time off for support staff and pay raises for adult educators.

District leaders also warn that adopting just a partial piece of the union proposals could cost more than $70 million, forcing staff reductions and program cuts.

The next mediation session is set for next week. Both the union and district say they're hopeful an agreement is met before it impacts classrooms.