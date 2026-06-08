North Minneapolis principal uses $63K "Wheel of Fortune" as lesson for students

A north Minneapolis middle school principal gave his students something positive to cheer for on Monday after his winning appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" aired nationwide.

Dr. William Campbell, principal of Olson Middle School, won $63,000 on the game show. Days after the episode aired, students gathered at school for a watch party to see their principal take a spin on national television.

Dr. William Campbell, principal of Olson Middle School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, speaks to students during a "Wheel of Fortune" watch party on June 8, 2026. WCCO

Campbell said the moment meant more than the money.

"Eight to 10 million people heard Olson Middle School, home of the Panthers," Campbell said. "Typically, when we report on schools, it's some of the unfortunate things that happen. So for me, as the principal papa, I am excited that our school gets some positive press."

Campbell said he has watched "Wheel of Fortune" for most of his life. He recorded an audition tape in his living room on New Year's Day and was later invited to California to tape the show.

One person he wishes could have seen the episode was his mother, who died last fall. Campbell said she was a lifelong fan of the show.

"She would have been proud," Campbell said. "She loves that show, and I'm sure she would have been excited to see her boy on TV."

At Olson, Campbell used the watch party as a lesson for students about taking chances.

"I think the most important lesson is being risk takers," Campbell said. "Being on Wheel of Fortune is a risk. Auditioning is a risk."

Campbell said he wants students to remember that lesson beyond the game show.

"In life, you got to take risks and take chances because you will miss every shot you don't take," he said.

Campbell said much of the prize money will go toward retirement.