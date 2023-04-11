MPD releases surveillance footage of suspect vehicle in fatal drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help identifying those involved in a deadly drive-by shooting last year.

Last April, a man in his 20s was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle in north Minneapolis, which at the time was the city's 28th homicide of the year. The victim, identified by police as Eloe Lomax, was found on the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North in the late afternoon and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage that they say shows the suspect vehicle, a black four door sedan, moving past victim's vehicle. Police say multiple shots were fired from the car before the driver fled the scene.

"Those with information pertaining to who may have been involved are encouraged to come forward," police said.

Eloe Lomax was murdered while sitting in a parked vehicle. A black four door sedan drives past Lomax’s vehicle firing multiple shots prior to fleeing the scene



