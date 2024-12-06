Minneapolis police investigating shooting, possible carjacking in Bancroft neighborhood

Minneapolis man in critical condition after shooting Thursday night

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is fighting for his life and Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting and possible carjacking Thursday night in the Bancroft neighborhood.

Police say multiple 911 callers reported the sound of shots and vehicles leaving the 3900 block of 11th Avenue South just before 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Police provided medical aid before he was taken to the hospital.

The man was shot in an alley, police say, and up to five people left the area in the man's vehicle and possibly another vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators with Minneapolis police have collected evidence and are working to find out what led up to the shooting.