Gregory Ulrich gets life in prison in Buffalo clinic shooting

BUFFALO, Minn. -- The man who opened fire in a health clinic in Buffalo last year, killing one and leaving four others injured, was sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole.

On June 2, a jury found Gregory Ulrich guilty of all 11 counts against him including murder, attempted murder, and setting off explosives. All the victims in the Feb. 9, 2021 attack were employees of the Allina Crossroads Clinic, including Lindsay Overbay, who died from her injuries.

Gregory Ulrich on the stand. (credit: Cedric Hohnstadt)

Ulrich, 68, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

During the trial, Ulrich admitted to shooting the victims, but said he went to the clinic to cause "property damage," using pipe bombs and a handgun. He said it wasn't his intention to kill anyone at the clinic, but to cause pain.

He said he had been experiencing pain since 2016, after a surgery to address scoliosis. He was given two months of pain medication but was cut off, despite unbearable and constant pain. He added that he asked over 50 medical professionals for help, and after being denied, sent letters to law enforcement, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former President Donald Trump.

After he was found guilty, prosecutor Brian Lutes said there was overwhelming evidence in their favor, but the case was difficult, considering the emotional toll it took on the victims and the Buffalo community.