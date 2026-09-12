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Minneapolis Police investigating shooting at bar close

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight near the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

According to police around 2 a.m., during bar close, a fight broke out in a parking lot. The fight escalated and someone fired a gun. Officers nearby heard the gunshots and made their way towards the parking lot. When they arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Additional officers arrived to help with the scene while care was given to the man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

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