Minneapolis Police investigating shooting at bar close

Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight near the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

According to police around 2 a.m., during bar close, a fight broke out in a parking lot. The fight escalated and someone fired a gun. Officers nearby heard the gunshots and made their way towards the parking lot. When they arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Additional officers arrived to help with the scene while care was given to the man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.