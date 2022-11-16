Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.
Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.
The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.