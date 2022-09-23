Minneapolis police investigate shooting near northside gas station
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting near a north Minneapolis gas station Thursday night.
It happened at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Emerson Avenue.
Police are still working to find out how many people were shot and how badly they were hurt.
The shooting comes just hours after local leaders announced a new plan to crack down on crime in the city.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
