How to watch: Minneapolis police release footage of deadly shootings, including officer Jamal Mitchell's fatal encounter

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police will release body camera footage on Friday from two recent fatal shootings, including one that resulted in the death of officer Jamal Mitchell.

Chief Brian O'Hara will screen footage of the deadly encounters from May 30 and June 12 during a press conference on Friday morning.

NOTE: The footage contains disturbing images.

How to watch

What : Minneapolis police release body camera footage of deadly shootings

: Minneapolis police release body camera footage of deadly shootings Date: June 21, 2024

June 21, 2024 Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

May 30 shootings

Mitchell, 36, was fatally shot on May 30 in the city's Whittier neighborhood while providing medical aid to his killer, 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed, who had been shot by someone earlier. Mohamed was then killed by another officer.

Police say two civilians were also fatally shot and another officer and a firefighter were hurt.

June 12 shootings

Three officers fatally shot 39-year-old Michael Warren Ristow on June 12 near Hiawatha Avenue and East 34th Street after 911 callers reported seeing an armed man walking around the neighborhood acting "irrationally."

O'Hara said after a brief foot chase, Ristow refused the officers' orders to drop his gun and was eventually shot dead.

