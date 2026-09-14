Minneapolis City Council considering ordinance that would require "human monitors" for driverless cars

The Minneapolis City Council is considering an ordinance that would mandate a "human monitor" in the front seat of driverless cars.

Council member Jamal Osman is backing the proposal alongside Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez and Aurin Chowdhury. The council members argue the ordinance focuses on safety and would protect thousands of rideshare drivers from potentially losing their jobs to autonomous vehicles like Waymo.

"I am really concerned about thousands of my residents losing their jobs because rideshare is the way they make their income," said Osman.

The "human monitor" would need to have a driver's license and sit in the driver's seat. Council members say if approved, the proposal would go into effect next fall.

"Being a council member, you have to have creative ways to really make sure you are protecting the residents," said Osman.

Adam Lane, public policy manager for Waymo, called the proposal "a de facto ban on autonomous vehicles." Lane said Waymo is committed to addressing safety and mobility gaps in Minneapolis while working with officials to find a way forward.

Waymo, the autonomous taxi service, is trying to break into the Twin Cities, but hasn't started picking up passengers yet. Right now, they operate in 14 major US cities.

Minnesota state Rep. Jon Koznick, cochair of the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, also called the proposal a ban. He said in a statement that Minnesota should "encourage innovation that makes transportation both safer and more affordable."

"Alongside new investments in transportation workforce development, we can help drivers achieve higher human potential with better-paying jobs and standard of living," Koznick wrote. "Minneapolis should not get in the way of progress, or they will be left behind."

Though Osman calls this ordinance a safeguard, he said, "We welcome technology, any technology, but you have to follow our laws and our rules."

A spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey said that while he will have conversations with the council, the mayor will look to the state for regulation of autonomous vehicles.

The council will hold a public hearing on the ordinance next week.