Report: Wage theft, sexual harassment rampant for Minneapolis' non-union construction workers

A new report says the city of Minneapolis needs to act to end wage theft and sexual harassment in the non-union construction industry.

The report from North Star Policy Action claims many of Minneapolis' construction workers face routine labor abuses, wage theft, unsafe working conditions, gender-based violence and labor trafficking.

According to a 2021 report from the Midwest Economic Policy Institute, one in every four construction workers have experienced some form of wage theft.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research said in a 2022 report 57% of female construction workers face some sort of sexual harassment on the job.

AFSME local president Jennifer Guertin was among the speakers at a news conference about the report outside City Hall on Wednesday, where she said all workers "deserve every cent that they have earned."

"Minnesota's prevailing wage laws were put into place to make sure employees are paid a living wage, that they have protection from bad bosses," Guertin said. "An employer that breaks this agreement is literally breaking the law."

The report lists a roadmap of how the city should address these issues. It says city leaders need to consider a worker-centered monitoring system with binding agreements for developers, education for workers and consequences for violations.

In a statement, Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne said he's "looking forward to working with experts" to help implement the report's recommendations.

"Generations of workers have fought for the labor protections we have in Minnesota and in Minneapolis. But these protections mean nothing if workers can't access them," Payne said.

Find more information on how to report wage theft on the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's website.

Find more information on how to report workplace harassment and discrimination on the Minnesota Department of Human Rights' website.

