Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced Friday. Minneapolis was floated as a possibility for the prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner Friday, and some are speculating that the collective residents of Minneapolis-St. Paul might have a shot at the honor.

The Nation magazine, earlier this year, nominated the city of Minneapolis, an unusual bid for a city rather than an individual or organization. The magazine submitted the city's name to the committee last winter, citing what it described as the community's nonviolent response to federal immigration enforcement, WCCO Radio reported earlier.

The editors argued Minneapolis exemplified "democracy and human rights" through its response to Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement effort that sparked widespread demonstrations and community pushback after fatal shootings and tensions involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The Nation published its nomination statement, addressed to the committee, on its website earlier this year.

Demonstrators participate in a rally and march during an "ICE Outâ€ day of protest on January 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Community leaders, faith leaders and labor unions have urged Minnesotans to participate in what they are calling a "day of action" as hundreds of local businesses are expected to close during a statewide general strike held in protest against immigration enforcement operations in the region. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The nomination centers on peaceful protests, mutual aid and solidarity during the federal operation.

A nomination doesn't guarantee a spot among the finalists or a win, and the committee typically receives hundreds of nominations by their deadline.

The prize was established through the will of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish businessman and inventor. Unlike the other Nobel prizes, which are awarded in Stockholm, the peace prize is decided in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, whose members are appointed by Norway's parliament.

The committee weighs nominees in secret and keeps their names sealed for 50 years, though nominators are free to say publicly whom they've put forward.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won last year's prize, worth 11 million Swedish kronor, or more than $1 million at the time.