Minneapolis artist's $1 vending machine has featured 80 artists, nearly 3,000 pieces since October

A miniature vending machine inside a Minneapolis bookstore is giving local artists a low-cost way to get their work in front of the public — one dollar at a time.

The $1 Mini Art Vending Machine, located inside Inkwell Booksellers at 426 E. Hennepin in Minneapolis, was created by local artist Lilyan Lauzon, who goes by OneTiredArtist online. Lauzon also serves as a community engagement manager and designed the project to give emerging and underrepresented artists a place to sell their work without financial barriers.

"For new and emerging artists ,it's really hard to find spaces to sell your artwork, and I wanted to make a project that was fun and collaborative for local artists," said Lauzon.

Artists pay no fee to participate, and the full dollar from each sale goes directly to them. Buyers get an original piece of art for four quarters.

Since launching in October, the machine has featured more than 80 artists and nearly 3,000 pieces of artwork. Each month, Lauzon restocks the machine with new work. Artists interested in participating can submit an application through an interest form linked on her social media.

The project has had a measurable impact beyond the vending machine itself. Lauzon said artists have reported new customers showing up to their art fairs after discovering their work through the machine, and some have landed larger commissions as a result.

"Artists have told me that people have come to their art fairs to buy more of their artwork because of what they got in this snapshot of their portfolio," said Lauzon. "There's also been a few people who have had larger commissions come out from the mini art vending machine."

Following the project's success, Lauzon said she hopes to find a second vending machine and expand to a different location.