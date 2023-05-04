Mayor Frey says Minneapolis is in a rebound in first in-person State of the City Address since 2019

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time since 2019, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered the State of the City Address in person.

Frey spoke at the Leef North Development building in north Minneapolis late Thursday morning, saying the city is in a rebound.

"First, record-setting affordable housing production and preservation in the 2040 plan, our community safety and the drop in violent crime, the downtown transformation, which is underway," Frey said.

“Minneapolis is in rebound.” @MayorFrey strikes a positive note in his State of the City address. pic.twitter.com/pf6JujltII — Julie Blaha (@julieblaha) May 4, 2023

The mayor noted that homicides are down 43% this year, and carjackings are down 41%.



