Minneapolis Mayor Frey's 2023-2024 priorities: Affordable housing, police reform, climate action

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released his office's biggest priorities for 2023 and 2024.

The plan includes such touch points as affordable housing, addressing the homelessness crisis, taking climate action, bolstering community safety, police reform, economic inclusion, and "good governance."

"Good governance requires effective prioritization and transparent communication," Frey said. "We will be putting our time and money where it best aligns with our stated priorities – and that means focusing on affordable housing, community safety, economic inclusion, climate action, and good governance. By advancing these five priorities, we will help improve the daily lives of Minneapolis residents for generations to come."

Frey's agenda includes further investments in sustaining affordable housing for low-income and underserved populations, and also working to ensure homeless shelters have enough space to serve those in need.

As for the issue of police reform, Frey's office said it wants to implement a "comprehensive approach to community safety," including broadening community-based violence prevention programs and making investments to counteract the opioid overdose epidemic.

The plan includes adding $500,000 toward the Green Cost Share program to bolster solar energy and weatherization projects, as well as expanding the available electric vehicle stations.

You can see more of the priorities below: