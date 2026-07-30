Man gravely injured in shooting outside south Minneapolis gas station, police say

A man who was shot multiple times outside a south Minneapolis gas station late Thursday night may not survive, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:56 p.m. at 1700 Lake Street East, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds that were possibly life-threatening. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

WCCO

Police said a "possible suspect" ran from the scene and no arrests have been made.

The department's nascent Firearm Assault Shoot Team is investigating the shooting.