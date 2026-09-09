Man dies after crashing into another vehicle, building in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the city's south side Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Lake Street and Fourth Avenue South at approximately 9:45 a.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles and a building, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say preliminary information indicates one vehicle struck another before crashing into a building. The second vehicle then struck a third vehicle.

First responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver of the first car; however, he died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to Abbott Northwestern for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.