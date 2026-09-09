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Man dies after crashing into another vehicle, building in south Minneapolis

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the city's south side Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Lake Street and Fourth Avenue South at approximately 9:45 a.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles and a building, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say preliminary information indicates one vehicle struck another before crashing into a building. The second vehicle then struck a third vehicle.

First responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver of the first car; however, he died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to Abbott Northwestern for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

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