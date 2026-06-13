Reflection, celebration as Minneapolis marks Juneteenth 2026

On Saturday, people gathered at Bethune Park in Minneapolis to celebrate Juneteenth.

"The energy is electric. Everybody out here is having so much fun," said Andrew Kuria, who was helping his aunt, a vendor.

Fun with meaning and a purpose of celebrating a holiday close to many hearts.

"Juneteenth," said Imani Waters, who was singing at the event. "Emancipation, and Black people just being able to celebrate our history."

Community organizers started the Minneapolis tradition in 1982, filling a gap at a time when many didn't know about the holiday. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation board hosted Saturday's event, featuring music, food and vendors like Mary Kuria, who's originally from Kenya.

"Since I'm from Kenya, I thought I could find some people to make stuff for me and then I can bring it here," said Mary Kuria, who owns Shiro's African Boutique.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says although the Emancipation Proclamation freed African Americans in rebelling states Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn't until June 19, 1865, when it was actually fully enforced with the Union army.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the African Americans who were brought here as slaves," said Mary Kuria. "They actually made a stepping stone for a lot of us, especially Africans, to be able to come here."

When it comes to 2026: "I think we're doing better. I think we can improve in certain areas. I know we have a lot of grey areas, but hey, there's always room for improvement," said Karla Nelson, who attended the event.

"We've come a long way and we have a long way to go," Waters added.

"It's a reminder that change can happen," Andrew Kuria told WCCO.

Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021. Minnesota followed suit in 2023, giving the day off to state workers. Wisconsin does not.