State trooper rescues residents from burning Minneapolis home, fire official says

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper ran into a burning Minneapolis home overnight Thursday to rescue residents, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Crews were called just before 1 a.m. to the home off 29th Avenue South near Riverside and East Franklin avenues in the Seward neighborhood after the trooper reported the fire.

The trooper had rescued two residents before firefighters arrived, says Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker, but one resident was still trapped inside.

WCCO

Firefighters were able to pull the third resident from the home, and they were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other two residents were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation and are in stable condition, Rucker says.

The trooper also suffered smoke inhalation but wasn't hospitalized. Rucker says firefighters also rescued and revived a cat at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the residents injured in this fire and with the State Trooper who bravely entered the home before our crews arrived," Rucker said. "Their actions, and the rapid, coordinated efforts of our firefighters and medical teams, helped prevent an even more devastating outcome. We remain hopeful for the full recovery of everyone affected."

Rucker says the home is now "uninhabitable," and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.