Lake Street hit-and-run leaves bicyclist, pedestrian injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist and a pedestrian early Monday.

According to police, a blue SUV was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Lake Street East around 12:15 a.m. Between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, police say the driver struck a bicyclist who was in the cycling lane and then hit a pedestrian who was crossing Lake Street.

The SUV did not stop, police say.

The bicyclist and pedestrian were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

