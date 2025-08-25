Lake Street hit-and-run leaves bicyclist, pedestrian injured
Police in Minneapolis are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist and a pedestrian early Monday.
According to police, a blue SUV was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Lake Street East around 12:15 a.m. Between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, police say the driver struck a bicyclist who was in the cycling lane and then hit a pedestrian who was crossing Lake Street.
The SUV did not stop, police say.
The bicyclist and pedestrian were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.