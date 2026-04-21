Hennepin Healthcare placed on "red alert" by national nurses' union amid federal funding cuts

National Nurses United, the nation's largest nurses' union, placed Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis on "red alert" status, warning that the hospital is at risk of closing.

The union issued the warning amid federal health care cuts that it says threaten more than 600 nonprofit and community hospitals nationwide. HCMC is among those most at risk, the union said.

"HCMC is a cornerstone of Minnesota's health care system and a lifeline for patients across the Midwest," said Jeremy Olson-Ehlert, Minnesota Nurses Association Second Vice President and registered nurse at HCMC. "Without long-term solutions, this hospital — and the care thousands of patients rely on — is at risk. The time for temporary fixes is over."

The union warned that closure would have drastic, irreversible impacts on patients and healthcare workers across Minnesota and the Midwest.

Nearly 1,500 registered nurses work at HCMC and are members of the Minnesota Nurses Association and National Nurses United.

Without HCMC, patients would be pushed into already crowded emergency rooms across the region, increasing wait times and delaying critical care, the union said. Hospitals across the Twin Cities already operate understaffed and overcapacity, according to the union.

HCMC receives 81% of its funding from Medicaid and Medicare, making it especially vulnerable to the cuts that will take effect after the 2026 midterms, the union said.

Nurses are urging elected officials to enact a long-term solution to maintain the hospital. State lawmakers are considering two potential funding solutions to keep doors open.