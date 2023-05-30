Watch CBS News
Hydrochloric acid spill shuts down south Minneapolis neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

Crews in Uptown Minneapolis for clean-up effort
Crews in Uptown Minneapolis for clean-up effort 00:20

MINNEAPOLIS – A hydrochloric acid spill led to a major hazmat response late Tuesday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said a 15-gallon drum of the acid tipped over inside a chemical delivery truck just after 4 p.m. on the 2800 block of Dupont Avenue South.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and secured the area. The driver told firefighters he had no physical contact with the chemical, which can cause major burns, and wet lung if inhaled. It had pooled in the truck's bed, and some had spilled onto the street.

Firefighters then covered the acid with sand and used soda ash to neutralize it. A company then removed the hazardous waste for safe disposal. No lingering vapors were detected at the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident.

