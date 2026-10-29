Minneapolis sets early voting record for non-presidential election year, officials say

Minneapolis officials say the city has set an early voting record for a non-presidential election this year.

Minneapolis Elections and Voters Services has accepted 52,661 ballots as of close of business Wednesday. That includes both early voters and absentee ballots.

The previous record was set in 2018 with 52,313 early and absentee ballots cast.

Officials say this year's numbers show nearly an 80% increase in early vote turnout compared to 2022.

"Setting a new early voting record in a non-presidential election year sends a powerful message: every election matters, every voice counts, and our democracy is strongest when we all participate," Mayor Jacob Frey said. "I'm grateful to Director Katie Smith and our election workers for their leadership and hard work in making this possible."

As WCCO News reported earlier this week, early voting sites in Minneapolis have been bustling.

As for the entire state, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says as of Friday, more than 419,000 ballots had been accepted for this year's election — a number that far outpaces data from the 2022 midterms.

Over the past five general elections, Minnesota ranked No. 1 in the country three times for voter turnout: 2020, 2018 and 2016. The state finished second in 2024 and third overall in 2022.

Early voting runs through Monday. Election Day is Tuesday.

WCCO has an election guide that helps you meet candidates for office, check your registration and find your polling place.